Karamoja Elders Bitter on Proposed Plan to Ban Shrines

12 Jul 2022, 14:08 Comments 81 Views Karamoja, Uganda Crime Security Report

In short
According to the UPDF, the Karamojong shrines have been misleading the cattle rustlers by giving them false protection from being killed during raids. Gen Peter Elwelu, the deputy commander of Land Forces in the Uganda People's Defense Forces-UPDF, says that the shrines are used to empower the raiders.

 

