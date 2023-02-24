In short
Condemning the diversion of relief items, the elders said the minister must apologize before them if she is to survive curses. John Bosco Akore, secretary to Kotido Elder’s Council told URN that they had already prophesied the theft before it was known.
Karamoja Elders Demand Minister's Apology over Stolen Iron Sheets24 Feb 2023, 13:45 Comments 104 Views Kotido district, Uganda Environment Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: Elders demand apology Theft of Iron sheets kotido elders council minister for karamoja affairs
Mentioned: Office of the Prime Minister - OPM
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.