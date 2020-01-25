In short
The warning comes just days after the Food and Agriculture Organisation-FAO announced that there could be a possible spillover of the crop-devouring insects into Uganda and parts of South Sudan after destroyed hundreds of thousands of acres of crops in Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia.
Karamoja Ill-Prepared Amid Potential Invasion of Desert Locusts Top story25 Jan 2020, 15:11 Comments 80 Views Agriculture Report
