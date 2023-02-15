Karamoja LC V Chairpersons Boycott Iron Sheets Distribution

In short
David Koryang, the LC V chairperson for Moroto district noted that it is ineffective to give district chairpersons only 500 iron sheets for the entire district, and MPs who cover small constituencies are given more.
However the decision for the members of parliament to be part of the distribution exercise has angered the district chairpersons who fear that the donation may not reach the intended beneficiaries.
Karamoja LC V Chairpersons Boycott Iron Sheets Distribution15 Feb 2023, 10:03 Comments 135 Views Karamoja, Uganda Parliament Politics Report
John Paul Kodet, LCV Napak on the right, Meri Jino -LCV Kaabong and David Koryang LCV Moroto during community dialogue
