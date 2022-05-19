Karamoja Leaders Accuse Security Forces of Starving Suspects

In short
Paul Lokol, the LC V Chairperson of Nabilatuk district says that the suspects were starved in the cells. "On Wednesday, I visited some of the youths who were rounded up from Nabilatuk on Monday and were taken to the army barracks. But I found the youth miserable since they had not eaten for two days," he said.
Karamoja Leaders Accuse Security Forces of Starving Suspects19 May 2022, 14:40 Comments 130 Views Security Human rights Crime Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.