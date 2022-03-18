In short
While giving updates on the security situation in the region, the leaders said that since the government has "failed" to address the issues of insecurity, they are proposing that they give them guns so they can protect themselves than continuing to lose lives and animals when "nothing" is being done.
Karamoja Leaders Ask for Guns for Community Protection 18 Mar 2022
