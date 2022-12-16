Godfrey Eyoku
Karamoja Leaders Call for New Approach to Security Operations

16 Dec 2022, 11:56 Comments 72 Views Karamoja, Uganda Crime Security Report
UPDF officers arresting the LC3 chairperson for South Division Moroto municipality

UPDF officers arresting the LC3 chairperson for South Division Moroto municipality

In short
The local leaders claim that the approach of cordon and search was not necessary because they had agreed with the top army leadership to use intelligence-led operations assisted by area leaders.

 

Tagged with: cordon and search operation karamoja region leaders call for operational review violation of human rights
Mentioned: joint security forces and local leaders

