Karamoja Leaders Demand Compensation for Stolen Livestock

The Kaabong LCV Chairperson, Mark Abuku said the raids by the Turkana have deprived the Karimojong of their wealth and impoverished the community which is still recovering from the wounds of disarmament exercise.
Karamoja Leaders Demand Compensation for Stolen Livestock19 Nov 2019, 07:17 Comments 166 Views Kotido, Uganda Security Updates
Tagged with: Karamoja leaders demand compensation for stolen cattle Leaders from Karamoja sub region have demanded the government to compensate the livestock lost in cattle rustling by suspected Turkana warriors. cattle raids in karamoja
Mentioned: East African Community, EAC Government of Kenya Government of Uganda Ministry of Karamoja Affairs Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces – UPDF
