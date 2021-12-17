Karamoja Leaders Hope Education Will End Child Labor

In short
The closure of schools which has lasted close to two years has sent many would-be learners into employment, scores of them working in paid and unpaid forms of work in the mines in Moroto, Kaabong and Nakapiripirit districts. Area leaders fear that many of these children might never return to school, even after the reopening in January.
Karamoja Leaders Hope Education Will End Child Labor17 Dec 2021, 09:37 Moroto, Uganda
