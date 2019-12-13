Karamoja Mourns Emeritus Bishop Henry Ssentongo

In short
Fr. Paul Ngole, the Vicar general of Moroto Catholic Diocese says the death of Emeritus Bishop Sentogo is a big loss to the diocese.
Karamoja Mourns Emeritus Bishop Henry Ssentongo13 Dec 2019, 15:34 Comments 115 Views Moroto, Uganda Misc Profiles Updates
In short
Tagged with: Bishop Emeritus Sentogo dies aged 83 Karamoja describes fallen Bishop as peacemaker Karamoja mourns Emeritus Bishop Henry Sentogo Karamoja religious leaders pay tribute to late Emeritus Bishop
Mentioned: Moroto Catholic Diocese
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.