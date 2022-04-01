Karamoja MPs Accuse UPDF of Looting Livestock, Killing Civilians

In short
The Chairperson of the Karamoja Parliamentary Caucus Remigio Achia castigated UPDF for criminalising the entire region, saying such an attitude has led to the loss of over 3,000 law-abiding citizens and thousands of children forced into destitution in the streets or urban centres.
Karamoja MPs Accuse UPDF of Looting Livestock, Killing Civilians1 Apr 2022, 07:46 Comments 286 Views Parliament Crime Security Updates
Legislators from the Teso and Karamoja sub-regions led by Remigio Achia (C) addressing journalists at Parliament
Mentioned: Karamoja Parliamentary Caucus Teso Parliamentary Group Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF)
