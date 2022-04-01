Ochola O. Dominic
Karamoja MPs Accuse UPDF of Looting Livestock, Killing Civilians

1 Apr 2022
Legislators from the Teso and Karamoja sub-regions led by Remigio Achia (C) addressing journalists at Parliament

In short
The Chairperson of the Karamoja Parliamentary Caucus Remigio Achia castigated UPDF for criminalising the entire region, saying such an attitude has led to the loss of over 3,000 law-abiding citizens and thousands of children forced into destitution in the streets or urban centres.

 

