Karamoja MPs Protest Appointment of Nandutu, Kitutu As Ministers

11 Jun 2021, 16:52 Comments 234 Views Karamoja, Uganda Parliament Politics Updates
Francis Kiyonga, Amudat LCV dressing the State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Moses Kizige during the day. Edward Eninu

Francis Kiyonga, Amudat LCV dressing the State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Moses Kizige during the day.

Members of Parliament from the Karamoja region have protested the appointments of Maria Goretti Kitutu and Agnes Nandutu as Ministers in charge of Karamoja.

 

