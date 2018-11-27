Edward Eninu
07:50

Karamoja Nutrition Programme Launched

27 Nov 2018, 07:44 Comments 107 Views Moroto, Uganda Health Local government Report
RDC Kotido, Peter Logilo signing the Karamoja Nutrition Program commitment at Lomukura Primary School on Monday. Edward Eninu

RDC Kotido, Peter Logilo signing the Karamoja Nutrition Program commitment at Lomukura Primary School on Monday. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The Karamoja Nutrition Programme is funded by United Kingdom Aid and implemented by the UN Agency for Children, UNICEF and the UN World Food Program, WFP.

 

Tagged with: malnutrition in karamoja minister eng.john byabagambi dr. doreen mulenga mark abuku kaabong district chairperson
Mentioned: unicef uganda wfp uganda ministry of karamoja affairs the ministry of health uganda

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.