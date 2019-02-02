In short
The account was collected from officers in the districts of Moroto, Napak and Kaabong. The officers who requested to speak on condition of anonymity for fear of being reprimanded said that staying in the area for years without transfers and promotions, tantamount to punishment.
Karamoja Police Officers Plead for Transfers, Promotions
2 Feb 2019
