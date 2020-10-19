Stanley Ebele
18:57

Karamoja Rape Victims Miss Justice Following Escape of Moroto Prisoners

19 Oct 2020, 18:52 Comments 119 Views Moroto, Uganda Human rights Crime Updates
Justice Wilson Masalu Mesene greets court officials in Moroto on Monday

Therefore the affected girls and women who were supposed to access justice this week have been forced to wait indefinitely because the 15 suspects on High Court special session course list are on the run.

 

