In short
Therefore the affected girls and women who were supposed to access justice this week have been forced to wait indefinitely because the 15 suspects on High Court special session course list are on the run.
Karamoja Rape Victims Miss Justice Following Escape of Moroto Prisoners
19 Oct 2020
Justice, Law and Order Sector-JLOS
