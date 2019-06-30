In short
Janet Akwang, the Project Manager of Child Protection with Cooperation and Development, an organization dealing with issues of Street children in Karamoja observes a need to apprehend people aiding street life in the suburbs of Kisenyi and Katwe in Kampala City, where most of the children go, as soon as they arrive in Kampala.
Karamoja Records Influx of Street Children as More Abandon Kampala30 Jun 2019, 16:32 Comments 235 Views Napak, Uganda Human rights Lifestyle Report
In short
Tagged with: Florence Nakiwala, State minister for Youth commercialization of street children joseph lomonyang-district chairperson napak street children in karamoja
Mentioned: Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development kampala capital city authority karamoja sub region
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.