Alex Otto
10:49

Karamoja Risks Complex Emergency With COVID-19, Famine and Insecurity-Health Experts

14 Jul 2021, 10:47 Comments 137 Views Napak, Uganda Parliament Updates
Karimojong women and their children in Matany hospital in Napak

Karimojong women and their children in Matany hospital in Napak

In short
Dr. James Lemukol, the Napak District Health Officer, says that the region is already experiencing family because of the prolonged drought.

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 Parliament complex emergency famine food insecurity in karamoja malnutrition risks of cholera
Mentioned: 11th Parliament Parliament moroto regional referral hospital

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.