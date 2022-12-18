Karamoja, Teso Leaders Embark on Cattle Branding to Avert Exaggeration

In short
During the meeting, the leaders resolved to brand and register all the cattle to address the exaggeration of animals stolen and recovered because the vice is frustrating security efforts to track and hand over the animals to the rightful owners.
John Paul Kodet, the LCV chairperson for Napak district said they have already started the process of branding cattle and each sub county shall have its own symbol to address the problem of exaggeration.
Karamoja, Teso Leaders Embark on Cattle Branding to Avert Exaggeration18 Dec 2022, 16:49 Comments 105 Views Karamoja, Uganda Local government Security Report
security forces displaying some of the branding equipment which were impouded from Kaabong district after arresting the leaders who were found rebranding stolen cows
