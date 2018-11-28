Karamoja, Turkana Pastoralists Resolve to Share Grazing Land

In short
The three communities were also cautioned against gender-based violence and any form of fights at the grazing land or kraals. They were tasked to report any form of misunderstandings to kraal leaders for possible resolution and promote inter-border vaccination of all animals among others.
Karamoja, Turkana Pastoralists Resolve to Share Grazing Land28 Nov 2018, 11:18 Comments 73 Views Moroto, Uganda Crime East Africa Environment Analysis
A shepherd attending to his animals in Nadunget Sub County. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.