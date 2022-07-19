Godfrey Eyoku
Karamoja Women Decry Torture by Security, Rustlers

19 Jul 2022 Karamoja, Uganda
Karamoja minister meeting with women in Moroto for peace.

In short
Margret Lotyang, a resident of Nakapelimen village in Nadunget Town council in Moroto district, says that both security and warriors them like the enemies of progress just because they are involved in the struggle for peace in the region.

 

