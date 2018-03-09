Edward Eninu
Karamoja Women Struggle To Achieve Emancipation

Mothers Union Moroto sings during International Women's Day celebrations at Boma Ground in Moroto on Thursday. Edward Eninu

Mothers Union Moroto sings during International Women's Day celebrations at Boma Ground in Moroto on Thursday.

Dinah Adupa Lorika, the former Moroto Municipal Education Officer, says Karamoja Women still have a long way to achieve emancipation. Adupa observes that many women in Karamoja are are not allowed to speak and make decisions.

 

