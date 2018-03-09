Karamoja Women Struggle To Achieve Emancipation

In short
Dinah Adupa Lorika, the former Moroto Municipal Education Officer, says Karamoja Women still have a long way to achieve emancipation. Adupa observes that many women in Karamoja are are not allowed to speak and make decisions.
Karamoja Women Struggle To Achieve Emancipation9 Mar 2018, 09:38 Comments 199 Views Moroto, Uganda Lifestyle Local government Misc Updates
Mothers Union Moroto sings during International Women's Day celebrations at Boma Ground in Moroto on Thursday.
