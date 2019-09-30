Karamoja Youth Sidelined in Annual Budgeting Process

In short
The findings are contained in a survey conducted in the five districts of Moroto, Napak, Nakapiripirit, Abim and Kotido early this year.
Karamoja Youth Sidelined in Annual Budgeting Process30 Sep 2019, 22:01 Comments 128 Views Napak, Uganda Local government Misc Report
Emmanuel Lodio, youth councilor in Kotido explaining the plight of youth during the dissemination of research findings by Restless Development.
In short
Tagged with: annual planning and budgeting processes low literacy levels in karamoja youth agenda in development youth involvement in budeting processes
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.