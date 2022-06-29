Godfrey Eyoku
Karamojong Communities Warned Against Bathing in Borehole Aprons

29 Jun 2022 Moroto, Uganda
Moroto district officials sensetizing community on water source protection in Loputuk sub county

In short
In Karamoja, it is a common practice for the local community to use a borehole apron for bathing, a vice which has contributed to high rates of water-borne diseases.

 

Tagged with: locals bathe from borehole apron moroto water office protection of water points sharing water sources with animal
