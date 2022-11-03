Godfrey Eyoku
Karamojong Elders Seek Solutions to Resolve Dispute with Kapelebyong

3 Nov 2022, 18:52 Comments 78 Views Kotido, Uganda Crime Security Report
Akarimojong Elder Resting

The Karamojong elders note that whereas the leadership of Kapelebyong has taken extreme measures to address the conflict, as Elders they want a peaceful measure of co-existence with the neighboring districts.

 

