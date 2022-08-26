Godfrey Eyoku
11:55

Karamojong Pastoralists Want Security Personnel to Halt Recovering Stolen Cattle

26 Aug 2022, 11:43 Comments 100 Views Karamoja, Uganda Crime Security Report
The Jie and Matheniko pastoralists in a peace meeting at Kobebe grazing area

The Jie and Matheniko pastoralists in a peace meeting at Kobebe grazing area

In short
Lobur Apaa Lochap, a pastoralist in Kotido district says sometimes raiders are forced to go for raids in an attempt to recover what is lost and through that the vice continues. He suggested that the security forces also give them time to track these animals since they understand the movement of their colleagues.

 

Tagged with: Karimojong Warriors Security forces peace meetings recovery of stolen cattle
Mentioned: Joint Security Forces Ministry of Karamoja Affairs

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.