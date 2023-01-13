Karamojong Warriors Kill UPDF Soldier, Steals Gun

In short
Brig Gen Joseph Balikudembe, the UPDF 3rd division commander confirmed the incident saying the forces who were on their way to track stolen cows were ambushed by suspected warriors who killed one of them before taking his gun.
Karamojong Warriors Kill UPDF Soldier, Steals Gun13 Jan 2023, 17:02 Comments 114 Views Nabilatuk, Uganda Crime Security Report
Brig Gen Joseph Balikudembe, the 3rd division commander addressing the community during peace dialogue meeting
In short
Tagged with: Mob kills two suspected cattle thieves Security forces Suspected Cattle Rustlers one updf soldier killed
Mentioned: Joint Security Operations
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.