Karamonja Residents Share Water with Animals

Young herdsman bathes while the other collects the same water for drinking at Lokisile water dam. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

At Lokisile village in Rupa Sub County, Moroto district, both herdsmen from the area and Turkana pastoralists share water with animals at the dam, which is the only water source. The residents use the contaminated water for drinking, bathing and other domestic needs.