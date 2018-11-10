Karamonja Residents Share Water with Animals

In short
At Lokisile village in Rupa Sub County, Moroto district, both herdsmen from the area and Turkana pastoralists share water with animals at the dam, which is the only water source. The residents use the contaminated water for drinking, bathing and other domestic needs.
Karamonja Residents Share Water with Animals10 Nov 2018, 13:39 Comments 92 Views Moroto, Uganda Health Local government Report
Young herdsman bathes while the other collects the same water for drinking at Lokisile water dam. Login to license this image from 1$.
