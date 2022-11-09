In short
Just like water hyacinth, Kariba weed is considered one of the world's worst aquatic weeds. The weed forms a mat that grows to choke waterways, blocking sunlight and oxygen from reaching the water below and out-competing other water plants that are beneficial to insects and fish.
Kariba Weed Threatens Fishing in Madi Okollo Top story9 Nov 2022, 06:43 Comments 169 Views Madi-Okollo, Uganda Environment Agriculture Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Kariba Weed Madi Okollo District River Nile
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.