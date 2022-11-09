Henry Lematia
Kariba Weed Threatens Fishing in Madi Okollo Top story

9 Nov 2022, 06:43 Comments 169 Views Madi-Okollo, Uganda Environment Agriculture Northern Updates
A fisherman at Rhino Camp landing site which is one of the affected with Kariba Weed

Just like water hyacinth, Kariba weed is considered one of the world's worst aquatic weeds. The weed forms a mat that grows to choke waterways, blocking sunlight and oxygen from reaching the water below and out-competing other water plants that are beneficial to insects and fish.

 

