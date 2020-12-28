In short
Skin bleaching, a practice involving the application of topical creams, gels, and soaps to lighten the skin has become increasingly common in the region, where girls naturally have a darker complexion, according to the elders.
Karimojong Elders Caution Sons against Marrying Girls with Bleached Skin
Tagged with: John Apalokol an elder and a resident of Tokora said the rate at which girls in the region were copying bleaching was disturbing the elders adding that even the Karimojong girls who are naturally born black have borrowed wrong culture of bleaching.
