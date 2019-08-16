Karimojong in Kampala Oppose Gov’t Relocation Plan

In short
Hundreds of Karimojong women and men who live in Kampala want the government to provide alternative sources of income for them before can go back home. They want assistance in the forms of money and business ventures.
Karimojong in Kampala Oppose Gov’t Relocation Plan16 Aug 2019, 11:40 Comments 115 Views Human rights Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Government plans to relocate Karamojong street connected children Karamojong in Kampala Karamojong in Kampala Oppose Gov’t Relocation Plan
