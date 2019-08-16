Pamela Mawanda
Karimojong in Kampala Oppose Gov’t Relocation Plan

16 Aug 2019
Kakuro reads a Pass PLE insert. She says she wants her children to study from Kampala

In short
Hundreds of Karimojong women and men who live in Kampala want the government to provide alternative sources of income for them before can go back home. They want assistance in the forms of money and business ventures.

 

