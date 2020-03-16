Karimojong Warriors Shoot Dead Prison Warder

In short
John Kayongo was part of the team that had escorted the prisoners to work on a farm near Amita hills when an armed group suspected to be Jie warriors shot him several times, and then took off with his gun. The incident happened at around 11:00 am this morning.
Karimojong Warriors Shoot Dead Prison Warder16 Mar 2020, 18:50 Comments 158 Views Abim, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
