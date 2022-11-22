Karombo Military Detach Attack: Bishop Jaker, Co-Accused Out on Bail

In short
In his ruling, Brigadier Mugabe allowed the application on grounds that it had merit and restricted the applicant's movements between Wakiso and Kampala districts unless they secure the court’s permission. He also directed the applicants to report to the military court twice a month after every fourteen days on Fridays.
Karombo Military Detach Attack: Bishop Jaker, Co-Accused Out on Bail22 Nov 2022, 17:27 Comments 46 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
Bob Patrick Oweka together with Bishop James Jaker Michael (right) appearing before the Court Martial.
In short
Tagged with: Bishop James Jaker Michael Bob Patrick Oweka Church of Christ Latter Day Saints Corporal Godfrey Oola, Privates Oyuthu Solomon Owete and Bosco Okol, Warrant Officer Two Patrick Ondongota, Lance Corporal Godfrey Timba. Karombo Military Detach
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.