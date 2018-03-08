In short
The corporation on Thursday morning disbursed 4,000 US dollars approximately 14.6 Million shillings towards paying the full tuition of two teenage female students joining secondary schools for four years. Each female student has 2000 US dollars for tuition, exercise books and sanitary towels amongst others.
Karuma Dam Contractor Introduces Scholarship for Girls
8 Mar 2018
Gulu, Uganda
Sinohydro's Li Ji Flanked by UEGCL's Simon Kasyate At St. Katherine Girls School in Lira Login to license this image from 1$.
