In short
According to the Auditor General’s report for the financial year ended June 2021, the country paid for energy produced by independent power producers, worth 87.7 billion shillings.
According to the Ministry, by the end of the year, Uganda will have a production capacity of 2000 megawatts from the current 1,250, however the amount of unused power will most likely increase due to less demand.
Karuma Hydropower May Not Meet June Deadline - Auditor General
In short
Tagged with: Deemed energy karuma hydropower project
