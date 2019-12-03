In short
Simon Peter Anyanzo, the West Nile Operations Manager of Uganda Red Cross Society, says the floods cut off passenger vehicles heading to Pakwach and those from Arua around 4pm.
Karuma– Pakwach Road Cut Off by Floodwaters Top story3 Dec 2019, 20:43 Comments 132 Views Gulu, Uganda Environment Updates
Traffic flow along Karuma - Pakwach highway in Nwoya district has on Tuesday been cut off by floodwaters
Mentioned: Pakwach Bridge Nile Operations Manager of Uganda Red Cross Society Peter Anyanzo Jimmy Patrick Okema Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson Irene Nakasiita Uganda Red Cross Society River Kafu
