Karuma– Pakwach Road Cut Off by Floodwaters Top story

3 Dec 2019, 20:43 Comments 132 Views Gulu, Uganda Environment Updates
Traffic flow along Karuma - Pakwach highway in Nwoya district has on Tuesday been cut off by floodwaters

In short
Simon Peter Anyanzo, the West Nile Operations Manager of Uganda Red Cross Society, says the floods cut off passenger vehicles heading to Pakwach and those from Arua around 4pm.

 

