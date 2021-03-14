Emmy Daniel Ojara
Karuma Residents who Fled Homes in February Tribal Clash, Call for Peace

14 Mar 2021
One of the houses burnt during the clash. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

On Saturday URN visited and traversed the area but discovered less than 50 people at Okweche Trading Centre where the incident occurred while the entire parts of the area looked abandoned with all houses under lock, grasses eating up the compounds and no footprints visible anywhere. Many domestic animals and poultry were seen roaming the area unattended to.

 

