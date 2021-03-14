Karuma Residents who Fled Homes in February Tribal Clash, Call for Peace

In short
On Saturday URN visited and traversed the area but discovered less than 50 people at Okweche Trading Centre where the incident occurred while the entire parts of the area looked abandoned with all houses under lock, grasses eating up the compounds and no footprints visible anywhere. Many domestic animals and poultry were seen roaming the area unattended to.
Karuma Residents who Fled Homes in February Tribal Clash, Call for Peace14 Mar 2021, 16:30 Comments 240 Views Kiryandongo, Uganda Human rights Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: deadly clash in Kiryandongo
Mentioned: Karuma Town Council Kiryandongo Hospital
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.