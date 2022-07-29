Basaija Idd
09:14

Karusandara Residents Accuse Government of Dishonesty

29 Jul 2022, 09:12 Comments 148 Views Kasese, Uganda Politics Local government Updates
Minister for Land Judith Nabakoba during her visit to Karusandara SC, she pledged that the mother land title will be out by next week

Minister for Land Judith Nabakoba during her visit to Karusandara SC, she pledged that the mother land title will be out by next week

In short
Area residents say that they have been demanding a land title for the 11,475 acres of land they are occupying, protection from wild animals that escape from the Queen Elizabeth National Park and rehabilitation of their major roads since 1994 in vain.

 

Tagged with: karusandara electorates karusandara land karusandara land titles land titles
Mentioned: land titles

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.