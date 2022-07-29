Karusandara Residents Accuse Government of Dishonesty

In short
Area residents say that they have been demanding a land title for the 11,475 acres of land they are occupying, protection from wild animals that escape from the Queen Elizabeth National Park and rehabilitation of their major roads since 1994 in vain.
Minister for Land Judith Nabakoba during her visit to Karusandara SC, she pledged that the mother land title will be out by next week
