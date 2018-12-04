Kasaija Inaugurates NSSF Board

In short
The NSSF board is comprised of 10 members. The new board was inaugurated without two NOTU representatives. Kasaija re-appointed Patrick Byabakama Kaberenge as chairman.
Kasaija Inaugurates NSSF Board4 Dec 2018, 12:57 Comments 129 Views Business and finance Report
Left to Right: NSSF MD Richard Byarugaba, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija and NSSF board chairman Patrick Kaberenge Login to license this image from 1$.
