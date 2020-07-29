Baker Batte
17:14

Kasaija Prays for One More Term to Quit Elective Politics

29 Jul 2020, 17:08 Comments 109 Views Election Politics Updates

In short
Kasaija who doubles as the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development said that the youths, who want to replace him now should wait until then. He was speaking at the National Resistance Movement Electoral Commission headquarters in Kampala where he had gone to return his nomination papers for party primaries,

 

Tagged with: NRM primaries
Mentioned: matia kasaija

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.