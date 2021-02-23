In short
Speaking at the official commission of the new parish, Rt. Rev. Paul Ssemogerere, the Bishop of Kasana-Luweero Diocese said there is a sizeable number of Christians, which occasioned the creation of the parish. He warned Kannyanda parishioners to brace for fundraisings to support the diocesan pastoral activities.
Kasana-Luweero Catholic Diocese Officially Gets 19th Parish
23 Feb 2021
Bishop Paul Ssemogerere hands over instruments of power to Fr. Saju Antony Kollannoor, the first Kannyanda Parish Priest.
