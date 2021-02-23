Bernard Bakalu
Kasana-Luweero Catholic Diocese Officially Gets 19th Parish Top story

23 Feb 2021, 12:00 Comments 250 Views Religion Report
Bishop Paul Ssemogerere hands over instruments of power to Fr. Saju Antony Kollannoor, the first Kannyanda Parish Priest.

In short
Speaking at the official commission of the new parish, Rt. Rev. Paul Ssemogerere, the Bishop of Kasana-Luweero Diocese said there is a sizeable number of Christians, which occasioned the creation of the parish. He warned Kannyanda parishioners to brace for fundraisings to support the diocesan pastoral activities.

 

