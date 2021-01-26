From [L-R] Fr. Pontian Ssonko [Diocesan Treasurer General], Rt. Rev. Paul Ssemogerere, Bishop of Kasana-Luweero Diocese & Fr. Dr. Lawrence Kizito Kimbowa in a chat after attending the opening of the Priests' workshop.

In short

According to Fr. Kimbowa, who also doubles as the Mijeera Parish

Priest in Nakasongola, the initial budget was more than Shillings 2bn, but they have now revised it to slightly more than Shillings 700m.