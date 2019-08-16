In short
The school foundation body led by acting Luweero district Acting Kadhi Ramadhan Mulindwa Nsanja locked her out of office, on accusations of disrespect and failure to account for Primary Teachers’ Association-PTA funds. Each of the 700 pupils at the school pays 30,000 Shillings per term as PTA fees.
Kasana UMEA Headteacher Locked Out of Office
