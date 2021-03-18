In short
Bitarabeho contends that Uganda Prison Services released the deceased’s body to her as next of kin, a day after he died on February 27th 2021 due to heart-related complications. She explains that she immediately started burial arrangements in Fort portal where they acquired land as husbands and wife and built a home.
Widow Petitions Court to Order Kasango's Burial in Fortportal
18 Mar 2021
