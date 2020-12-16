In short
Joseph Kimera Ssuuna, one of the affected fishermen, says about 20 fishermen are attacked and some killed each month. He says it is through regular harmonization meetings that such practices can reduce.
Kasensero Fishermen Call For Harmonisation Of Cross-border Fishing On Lake Victoria Top story16 Dec 2020, 12:45 Comments 241 Views Kyotera, Uganda Security Agriculture Updates
Tagged with: Boats and engines confiscated by Tanzanian authorities Fishermen brutally attacked on the lake Fishermen call for harmonisation meetings
Mentioned: Fisheries Officer Fishermen
