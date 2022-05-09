In short
The Kasese Municipal Town clerk, Theophilus Tibihika says they want to ensure that all structures in town conform with the municipal planning guidelines.
Kasese Bans Church Noise, Illegal Structures
There major road construction works on-going in Kasese town, some unplanned structures have been affected by this development
In short
Tagged with: Property Owners approve building plans
Mentioned: building plans
