Kule Jerome Bitswande
Kasese Based Kiwa Heritage Develops Local Lifesaving Jackets

11 Jun 2019, 11:25 Comments 138 Views Kasese, Uganda Environment Science and technology Report
Walyuba during the interview, the background are people clad in the new life jackets. Joel Kaguta

In short
Sylvestor Kule Walyuba, the team leader at Kiwa Heritage, says the lifesaving jackets will give leverage to people especially fishermen who find it too costly to procure the standard lifesaving jackets.

 

