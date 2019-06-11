In short
Sylvestor Kule Walyuba, the team leader at Kiwa Heritage, says the lifesaving jackets will give leverage to people especially fishermen who find it too costly to procure the standard lifesaving jackets.
Kasese Based Kiwa Heritage Develops Local Lifesaving Jackets11 Jun 2019, 11:25 Comments 138 Views Kasese, Uganda Environment Science and technology Report
In short
Tagged with: Kiwa Heritage Develops Life-Saving Jackets
Mentioned: Kiwa Heritage Kiwa Heritage Conservation Centre
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.