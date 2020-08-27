In short
Kasese Resident District, Lt. Joe Walusimbi, who also heads the Covid-19 Task Force, says they received a directive from the Health Minister to close the Kilembe based factory for 14 days.
Kasese Beverage Factory Closed After Driver Tests Positive for Covid-19 Top story27 Aug 2020, 18:02 Comments 302 Views Kasese, Uganda Health Updates
A beverage factory and its office in kasese have been temporary closed after a staff tested postive for Covid-19
