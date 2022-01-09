Kasese, Bunyangabu School Administrators To Discuss Fees Increment with Parents

In short
David Kirere, the headteacher of Kabatunda SDA primary school in Kayabarugera Sub-county in Kasese, says that they have suspended parents’ contributions for this term until when they hold a general school meeting with the parents.
Kasese, Bunyangabu School Administrators To Discuss Fees Increment with Parents9 Jan 2022, 12:25 Comments 129 Views Kasese, Uganda Education Updates
On Friday school head teachers in Kasese District recieved home study learning materials to aid the learners as schools re-open on Monday
