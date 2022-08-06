Kasese Catholic Diocese Ordains Six Clergymen

In short
Ordination is a dedication and commissioning of individuals who are set apart and elevated from laity to clergy. Priests are charged to work with the Bishop and fellow priests, as a servant and shepherds among the people.
Kasese Catholic Diocese Ordains Six Clergymen6 Aug 2022, 17:34 Comments 71 Views Kasese, Uganda Religion Updates
In short
Tagged with: deacons kasese catholic diocese
Mentioned: kasese catholic diocese
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.