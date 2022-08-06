Basaija Idd
Kasese Catholic Diocese Ordains Six Clergymen

6 Aug 2022, 17:34 Comments 71 Views Kasese, Uganda Religion Updates
The ordained clergymen standing along side the Bishop of Kasese Diocese

Ordination is a dedication and commissioning of individuals who are set apart and elevated from laity to clergy. Priests are charged to work with the Bishop and fellow priests, as a servant and shepherds among the people.

 

