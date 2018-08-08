Kasese Choking on Homicides

In short
Wilson Ngene, a human rights activist with Human Rights Network HURINET believes some of the homicides are as a result of moral decadence. Ngene says there is need for society and parents to do more to groom their children into responsible citizens.
Kasese Choking on Homicides8 Aug 2018, 17:35 Comments 125 Views Kasese, Uganda Crime Editorial
Mentioned: rwenzori east regional police uganda people's defence force human rights network uganda – hurinet
